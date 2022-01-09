General Motors to build heavy-duty electric vehicles by 2035

General Motors CEO Mary Barra has announced that the company will manufacture all-electric heavy-duty trucks by 2035, around the same time when it has plans to bring in all-electric new light-duty vehicles. “These all-electric HD trucks will be engineered to deliver effortless heavy-duty hauling and towing while offering customers amazing new features and a range needed to get the toughest jobs done," Barra said.

This timeline would give the automaker enough time to phase out its HD trucks that feature internal combustion engines as GM had previously announced that it will stop selling ICE vehicles by 2040. It is being said that engineers of the company do have plenty of time to develop a capable electric vehicle architecture that will perform the duties of an HD truck.

As electric vehicles are steadily taking over the automobile industry, it is being expected electric transport trucks and electric construction equipment will soon be a common sight at construction scenes.

With the unveiling of the Chevrolet’s light-duty Silverado EV, General Motors is already starting its journey towards its set goal. The automaker has also shared that the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV in its work truck trim will feature a pair of motors that will produce a power output of 510 hp with a peak torque of 834 Nm. The top trim of this model will produce a power output of 66hp and maximum torque of 1,056+ Nm.

On the other hand, Toyota Motor has surpassed GM to take the top position of the best-seller automaker in the United States for 2021. General Motors has been ranked as the number one for 90 years. Toyota sold about 2.332 million vehicles in the US last year compared to GM that sold about 2.218 million units last year.