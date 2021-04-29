The number one US automaker, General Motors recently announced deals with big electric vehicle charging networks to establish nearly 60,000 charging points across the United States and Canada to facilitate its customers. It signed an agreement with seven companies which also includes Blink Charging, ChargePoint and EV Connect.

“EV customers will soon be able to easily see real-time information from nearly 60,000 charging plugs...find stations along a route and initiate and pay for charging," said GM as reported by Reuters.

The company has also introduced Ultium Charge 360, a platform through which electric car owners can integrate charging networks, GM’s vehicle mobile apps and other services. It also stated that the Ultium batteries will be used in its upcoming electric vehicles including the newly launched, Hummer EV and the Cadillac Lyriq.

Wall Street, the financial district of the United States, is keeping a close eye on General Motors’s strategy as it is steadily trying to churn out more electric cars with an aim to catch up with Tesla Inc, the market leader of electric vehicles. Previously the company announced an investment of $27 billion in electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles (AV) through 2025 and also the launch of 30 new electric vehicles by the end of the year 2025. However, it aims to pull the plug off the sales of light-duty gasoline and diesel vehicles by the year 2035.

Also, recently General Motors in collaboration with South Korean company, LG Chem Ltd announced a second US battery cell manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee worth $2.3 billion. According to the report, this plant will use more cost-effective battery chemistry than the one the companies have planned to open in Lordstown, Ohio. The battery from the former will be used for the Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover which GM will begin manufacturing next year.