G20 Summit: Roads to avoid, traffic guidelines for cars and two-wheelers

| Updated on: 06 Sep 2023, 10:32 AM
As India is set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, the government of the national capital has issued a gazette notification to impose traffic restrictions in the city from September 8 onwards. As per the guidelines, only bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers travelling to airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi railway stations will be allowed to ply on the road network of New Delhi district.

G20 logos are illuminated with the colors of the Indian flag on a pedestrian bridge in New Delhi, India. (AP)
G20 logos are illuminated with the colors of the Indian flag on a pedestrian bridge in New Delhi, India.

General traffic, except goods vehicles and buses, will be allowed into Delhi from Rajokari Border and be compulsorily diverted from NH-48 to Rao Tula Ram Marg – Olof Palme Marg. No vehicular movement will be allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan.

TSR and taxis will not be allowed to enter or ply in the New Delhi district from 5 am on September 9 to 23:59 hours on September 10. All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses shall not operate on certain routes from the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to midnight on September 10.

These routes include Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel. However, goods vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies and others having valid permissions will be allowed to enter the city.

All types of commercial vehicles including buses that are already present in Delhi will be allowed to move on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

Vehicles of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, police, disaster management, fire tenders, ambulances and those engaged in emergency services like road maintenance, maintenance of electric supply, water or sewage line, communication network, etc., will be allowed to move throughout Delhi.

The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as ‘Controlled Zone-I’ from 5 am on September 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10, the notification further stated. During this period, the entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a ‘Regulated Zone’.

