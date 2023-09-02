HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News G20 Summit: Brace For Traffic Jams In Delhi As Police Issues Guidelines For Dress Rehearsal This Weekend

G20 Summit: Check the roads to avoid this weekend in Delhi

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2023, 12:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

If you are heading out in Delhi this weekend be aware of the traffic guidelines issued by Delhi Police as the preparations for the G20 Summit enters final week. The city is witnessing dress rehearsal of official carcade in the city which will ferry head of states and delegates during the summit next weekend. In view of the dress rehearsal, Delhi Police has issued guidelines for regular commuters on roads they should avoid for the next two days.

A convoy moves past at Kartavya Path during full dress carcade rehearsal for the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi on Saturday, September 2, 2023. (PTI)
A convoy moves past at Kartavya Path during full dress carcade rehearsal for the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Expect traffic jams on several roads in the Delhi-NCR region with restrictions on movement in the city. Key roads like Sardar Patel Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Janpath and Ring Road are some of the busiest arteries which will be restricted for commuters till Sunday. The police is conducting dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit with official carcade through the day this weekend. This is the second time the city will witness dress rehearsal for G20 Summit. The first one was held last weekend.

According to Delhi Police, the dress rehearsals will be conducted in three phases through the day on both Saturday and Sunday. The first one will be conducted between 8.30 am to 12 pm, the second will be held between 4.30 pm to 6 pm and the last one will be conducted between 7 pm to 11 pm. Delhi Police has advised commuters to use metro rail services instead of personal vehicles for convenience. SS Yadav, Special Commissioner Of Delhi Traffic Police, said, “We will suspend the flow of traffic for some hours (during the summit) to enable some specific movements (of VVIP carcades). I would urge residents to check traffic guidelines on our official website before stepping out."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
₹ 7.46 - 10.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹ 37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
₹83.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Delhi Traffic Police listed out the names of roads and key intersections which will remain restricted on these two days. These are Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg–Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, Janpath–Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg.

Key head of states, like US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, will attend the two-day G20 Summit which will be held in the national capital between September 9 and 10.

First Published Date: 02 Sep 2023, 12:02 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi Traffic Police G20 Summit delhi traffic jam traffic jam

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Zotexa, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 269 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
57% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,299 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.