G20 Summit: Check the roads to avoid this weekend in Delhi

If you are heading out in Delhi this weekend be aware of the traffic guidelines issued by Delhi Police as the preparations for the G20 Summit enters final week. The city is witnessing dress rehearsal of official carcade in the city which will ferry head of states and delegates during the summit next weekend. In view of the dress rehearsal, Delhi Police has issued guidelines for regular commuters on roads they should avoid for the next two days.

Expect traffic jams on several roads in the Delhi-NCR region with restrictions on movement in the city. Key roads like Sardar Patel Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Janpath and Ring Road are some of the busiest arteries which will be restricted for commuters till Sunday. The police is conducting dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit with official carcade through the day this weekend. This is the second time the city will witness dress rehearsal for G20 Summit. The first one was held last weekend.

According to Delhi Police, the dress rehearsals will be conducted in three phases through the day on both Saturday and Sunday. The first one will be conducted between 8.30 am to 12 pm, the second will be held between 4.30 pm to 6 pm and the last one will be conducted between 7 pm to 11 pm. Delhi Police has advised commuters to use metro rail services instead of personal vehicles for convenience. SS Yadav, Special Commissioner Of Delhi Traffic Police, said, “We will suspend the flow of traffic for some hours (during the summit) to enable some specific movements (of VVIP carcades). I would urge residents to check traffic guidelines on our official website before stepping out."

Delhi Traffic Police listed out the names of roads and key intersections which will remain restricted on these two days. These are Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg–Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, Janpath–Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg.

Key head of states, like US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, will attend the two-day G20 Summit which will be held in the national capital between September 9 and 10.

