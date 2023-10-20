HT Auto
Formula E To Return To Hyderabad In 2024 After India Debut This Year, Confirms Organisers

Formula E all set to return to Hyderabad in 2024 after India debut this year

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM
Formula E, the annual global motorsport event involving racing cars with electric power, is all set to return to India next year. The organisers of Formula E have confirmed Hyderabad as the venue for the 2024 season, enging speculations around the India leg of the event. Formula E made its India debut earlier this year when the motorsport event was held in Hyderabad in February. Formula E will also make debut in China's business capital Shanghai for the 10th season next year.

Formula E India Hyderabad
Racers in action during a free practice session ahead of Formula E race in Hyderabad. (PTI)
Formula E India Hyderabad
Racers in action during a free practice session ahead of Formula E race in Hyderabad.

Formula E is a relatively new sport across the globe with the first edition taking place in 2011. Formula E is the electric equivalent of Formula One and as such, is gaining quite a lot of traction in a world moving towards electric mobility. The Formula E organisers issued a statement on Thursday saying, “Hyderabad and Shanghai have been confirmed as host cities in Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, following approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting today."

The Formula E Hyderabad leg was held in February this year. The street circuit in Telangana's capital city was a 2.83-km long circuit close to the Hussain Sagar lake. For the event, the section was cordoned off for all traffic movement. It featured 18 corners and saw action spread across 32 laps. On the straight stretches, speeds went up to 320 kmph due to power on the Gen3 race cars which have been gone up from 250kW to 350kW.

Formula E organisers have also said that the annual race will take place for the first time in Shanghai at the Shanghai International Circuit. The organisers said that a double-header of races will be held between May 25 and 26 next year. Formula E had earlier made its China debut when the event was held in capital city Beijing in September 2014.

First Published Date: 20 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST
TAGS: Formula E motorsport

