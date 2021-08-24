Ford's Maverick pickup truck gets one lakh registrations

Ford Motor Co's announced that its new Maverick truck has received over one lakh registrations. A Bloomberg report said that the demand is particularly high in the market of California that favours imports. It also informed that these reservations are nonbinding and hence doesn't require a deposit. However, Ford remains confident that these will convert into full-fledged orders as the automaker followed a similar setup to attract interest towards its electric Mustang Mach-E and its revived Bronco SUV.

Ford’s truck marketing manager Todd Eckert shared that although this is the initial step with reservations, the result till now is unbelievable. “This really has exceeded our expectations," he said in the report. Ford is making a bid for entry-level import buyers with the Maverick as its price starts under $20,000 and can give one 40 miles per gallon with the standard gasoline-electric hybrid version.

Ford Maverick which is six inches longer than the Toyota Camry sedan shows the automaker’s effort to reach out to price-conscious consumers after it dropped the Ford Focus and exited slow-selling sedans in the US. Ford also mentioned in the report that till now most reservations have come from Los Angeles, where the Toyota Tacoma midsize pickup dominates the market. Los Angeles is followed by San Francisco on the Maverick reservation list. Demands from Orlando, Florida and Houston have also been registered.

The Ford Maverick is being manufactured in Mexico and will go for sale later this year. The automaker will also sell a petrol-powered engine as an option. Ford is focusing on electrification significantly as it has serious investment plans for electric vehicles. The company is also aiming to have 40 percent of its global vehicle volume all-electric by then.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)