Ford has lately been in murky waters as recall woes continue for the carmaker. In its latest two recalls issued in North America, the company is calling back four different models - Taurus, Explorer, Edge and Lincoln Aviator vehicles.

The first recall pertains to select 2014-16 Ford Taurus, Explorer vehicles built at its Chicago Assembly Plant from November 1, 2013, to December 23, 2015. The third model that is a part of this recall is 2014 Ford Edge built at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant from November 1 to December 23.

The link shaft bracket of the affected vehicles may fracture after long-term use as a result of certain vehicle vibrations. This could lead to a loss of motive power while driving or a loss of park function that might result in unintended vehicle movement. Approximately 15,587 vehicles in the US and federal territories, and 367 in Canada have been recalled. Ford has said that the dealers will replace the link shaft bracket of the affected cars.

The second recall pertains to select 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from August 24 to September 30, 2019. The affected vehicles were produced with a driveshaft that may fracture along the weld seam and lose the mechanical connection between the transfer case and rear axle, resulting in unintended vehicle movement or loss of motive power. The defective driveshafts could also deform and separate from the driveline and potentially contact the fuel tank, increasing the risk of fuel leaks and fire.

The action affects approximately 10,905 vehicles in the US and federal territories, 1,291 in Canada and 102 in Mexico. Company dealers will inspect the driveshaft label and replace the driveshaft as needed.

Ford says that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issues.

Earlier this month, the carmaker recalled 375,000 Explorer SUVs in North America for a part that can break and lead to a crash. There have also been reports of 13 crashes and six injuries related to this condition.















