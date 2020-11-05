Ford Motor Co said Wednesday it is recalling about 375,000 Explorer SUVs in North America for a part that can break and lead to a crash.

The second-largest US automaker said the recall covers some 2013-2017 model vehicles because of a possible fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after a prior recall was completed. Ford said it is aware of reports of 13 crashes and six injuries related to this condition.

The problem affects approximately 350,000 vehicles in the US and 25,200 in Canada. Affected vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant from September 4, 2012, to January 25, 2017.

Dealers will complete a torque inspection of the cross-axis ball joint and replace it as necessary. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S62.





