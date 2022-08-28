HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford Escort Driven By Princess Diana Fetches Whopping $764,000 At Auction

Ford Escort driven by Princess Diana fetches whopping $764,000 at auction

Princess Diana was known for driving the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 around Chelsea and Kensington in London.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2022, 15:32 PM
File photo - A 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 car formerly driven by the late Princess Diana, offered for sale via Silverstone Auctions on August 27, 2022, is seen in this undated handout photo taken in an unknown location. (via REUTERS)
File photo - A 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 car formerly driven by the late Princess Diana, offered for sale via Silverstone Auctions on August 27, 2022, is seen in this undated handout photo taken in an unknown location. (via REUTERS)
File photo - A 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 car formerly driven by the late Princess Diana, offered for sale via Silverstone Auctions on August 27, 2022, is seen in this undated handout photo taken in an unknown location. (via REUTERS)
File photo - A 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 car formerly driven by the late Princess Diana, offered for sale via Silverstone Auctions on August 27, 2022, is seen in this undated handout photo taken in an unknown location.

A 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 car used and driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s has been sold for 650,000 pounds or $764,000 at an auction on Saturday, just days before her 25th death anniversary. Before the sale of the black Ford Escort at the Silverstone Auctions, there was “fierce bidding". The UK-based buyer, whose name has not been disclosed, paid a 12.5% buyer’s premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house.

The late British Royal was known for driving the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 around Chelsea and Kensington in London, sometimes with Prince William sitting in a special car seat in the back. Diana often liked driving herself around, which meant her bodyguard was relegated to the passenger seat.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Iconic 1935 Duesenberg Model JN Convertible sedan sold for record $1.34 million)

Diana drove the Escort from 1985 to 1988 and has been several times photographed with it outside boutique shops in Chelsea and restaurants in Kensington. In fact, she died in a high-speed car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. Britain and Diana’s admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

While the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 was typically manufactured in white, Diana got it in black to make it stand out. Ford also added special features for her security such as a second rear-view mirror for the protection officer. It even had a grille from the standard model Escort to conceal its added power and value. The car driven by Diana has clocked only under 25,000 miles on it.

Though the Ford Escort was not a luxury vehicle, it was one of the UK's best-selling cars, although the RS Turbo was out of reach of many less wealthy Escort drivers.

Last year, another Ford Escort used and driven by Diana was sold at auction for 52,000 pounds or $61,100.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2022, 15:31 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Escort Ford
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for the Premium Editions.
Honda Activa Premium Edition launched at 75,400
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

From scrap to shiny new: Mercedes-Benz gets serious about recycling
From scrap to shiny new: Mercedes-Benz gets serious about recycling
This state to soon make various transport related services available online
This state to soon make various transport related services available online
Maruti Suzuki aims to get back 50% market share: Here's how
Maruti Suzuki aims to get back 50% market share: Here's how
Tesla cars to get direct-to-satellite Starlink connectivity: Details here
Tesla cars to get direct-to-satellite Starlink connectivity: Details here
In pics: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is ready to take on Indian roads
In pics: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is ready to take on Indian roads

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city