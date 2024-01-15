Fog and low visibility cause yet another accident in north India injuring 40

In the early hours of Monday, two buses collided on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. This resulted in 40 people getting injured. The incident took place at the Mile Stone 110 Raya Cut in Mathura. The accident occurred at around 3 am when a bus on its way from Dholpur to Noida collided with another bus which was headed to Etawah to Noida.

The incident is said to be caused due to low visibility due to fog across the north Indian states. Several parts of north India are engulfed in dense fog resulting in low visibility. Officials stated that 31 of the injured people were admitted to the district hospital while nine others have been admitted to other hospitals.

A similar event occurred earlier in December on the Delhi-Muradabad highway in Uttar Pradesh. As visibility decreased to virtually nil, around 10 vehicles crashed with each other. The incident occurred in Hapur's Haifzpur Kotwali neighbourhood, around 86 kilometres from the national capital.

IMD (India Meteorological Department) on its X handle shared that a very dense fog layer extends over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Passengers on highways need to drive extremely carefully and only with fog lights.

The situation remains almost similar every year in the winter. In order to have a safe drive drivers must not overspeed and keep patience on the road. Additionally, drivers must keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front in such situations. This would allow for adequate braking distance if and when required.

Another key practice for safer driving in foggy situations is to drive within the lane as a sudden shift on a highway can result in collision with other vehicles. Drivers must also ensure that the vehicle they are driving is visible to others both on the front and the back. For this headlamps and fog lamps should be switched on at all times along with the hazard lights.

Meanwhile, it is imperative to keep the windows and mirrors clean and clear. This will allow the driver to keep track of what is happening on the road. While practising all these practices, drivers must also stay extra alert while driving in foggy situations.

