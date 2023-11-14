HT Auto
Top five rules and tips to follow while driving on highways

As the festivities are nearing an end, many of you might be preparing to go back to daily mundane life. However, why not add a bit of spice to the holidays before moving to your daily routine? A road trip can be a great idea. A road trip means you often end up driving on highways and driving on the highways or expressways brings its own set of challenges compared to driving in cities. Driving on highways can be relaxing but at the same time, it requires utmost attention as there is high-speed traffic around you.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM
Driving
Driving
Driving on highways is challenging and relaxing at the same time. Even a small mistake can cost you dearly on the highways. Following some basic traffic rules is of paramount importance irrespective of driving on any type of road, especially on the highways.

Here are a few key tips and trips to follow while driving on highways.

Follow speed-oriented lanes

A common rule while driving on highways is following the speed-oriented lane rule. All slow-moving vehicles including trucks and buses should take the left lane, while fast-moving vehicles like cars should stay on the right lane. This rule avoids overtaking from the wrong side.

Follow direction-oriented lanes

Highways usually have two or three lanes on each side, which increases to four lanes at times in the case of expressways. Always take the right lane based on your direction of driving. If you wish to turn right on a three-lane road, stick to the right lane. If you intend to exit the highways, drive on the left lane. If you are heading straight, drive in the middle lane.

Avoid overspeeding

Never ever drive at overspeed. It can not only put your and other occupants' safety in jeopardy but put other vehicles in trouble as well. Also, it can leave you in traffic-related legal issues as well. Usually, the highways have signboards with speed limits mentioned on them. Never cross the speed limit as it can be dangerous in case you have to deal with unexpected things, resulting in loss of control of the vehicle.

Use indicators while turning

Always use indicators while changing lanes or turning left or right. This will ensure the vehicles around you notice the indicator lights and become aware of your intended moves. This will help them to act accordingly. Sudden change of lanes without using indicators can result in severe accidents, even deaths.

Slow down in intersections

Highways come with a lot of crossings and intersections. Driving at high speed in those areas can be tricky as there are movements of vehicles and pedestrians crossing the highways. Hence, always reduce the speed when approaching an intersection. This will allow you more reaction time if something unexpected happens.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST
TAGS: Driving tips

