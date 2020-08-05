A Florida man recently walked into a car dealership in the US state and attempted to purchase a Porsche 911 Turbo with a cheque worth $139,203.05, printed from his home computer. And astonishingly, the dealership handed over the keys of the Porsche to the man without verifying the bank note.

On his 'lucky day', 42-year-old Casey William Kelley left the dealership in a brand new Porsche 911. But not before too long, the Porsche was reported stolen to the local authorities, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office informed.

The following day, Kelley presented another fraudulent cheque of $61,521 to a jeweler in Miramar Beach attempting to purchase three Rolex watches. Luckily for the jeweler, he did not hand over the watches until he could determine if the bank note would cash. Two days later, he informed the local authorities about the cheque being fake.

Kelley was located and arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering a false banknote to the dealership and the jeweler. He admitted to printing out the cheques from his home computer. He has now been booked and transported to the Walton County Jail.