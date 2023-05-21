Five tunnels on new Chandigarh-Manali Highway opened for traffic

Five tunnels constructed from Hanogi to Jhalogi in Mandi district on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway were opened for traffic. The highway project between Kiratpur and Manali is almost complete and will be fully opened for public use from June 15. Once opened fully, this highway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Manali to just 10 hours from the current 14 hours. The highway will also reduce travel time between Chandigarh and Manali to just six hours.

Earlier it used to take 10 hours to travel between Chandigarh and Manali but thanks to the highway, the distance has been reduced by around 40 kms, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Several tunnels have been constructed along the four-lane highway to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid risks of frequent rock falls and landslides.

A crucial part of this highway, the Pandoh bypass, is already complete. The 35-km stretch connects the bypass to Takoli and was one of the most treacherous sections on Kiratpur-Manali national highway (NH3). This section includes 10 tunnels, elevated viaduct and more than 10 bridges.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had posted a video on Twitter of the Pandoh Bypass, appreciating the view on the four-lane route. "Stunning visual… Commuters are enjoying superb uphill driving conditions," he had written.

The 30-km stretch between Mandi and Aut, which also includes a flyover near Aut, is also completed. This section will ensure smooth traffic between Mandi and Kullu.

Another upcoming highway is the one that will connect Mumbai to Goa from January, 2024. After taking an aerial survey of the highway, Gadkari said that the highway is being constructed in phases. He assured that the work on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway 66 will be completed by the end of the year.

