Ferrari unveils sleek and powerful track-only 488 GT Modificata

Ferrari is widely known and revered for its super fast and unbelievably powerful vehicles, especially on the track, and the Italian car maker seems to have delivered yet again on that front with the 488 GT Modificata.

Inspired from the title winning 488 GTE and 488 GT3, the Modificata will be used exclusively on the track and at Ferrari Club Competizioni GT events. The car will be limited edition and will initially be available only to drivers who have participated Competizioni GT in recent years with Ferrari or Club Competizioni GT.

The 488 GT Modificata is powered by an upgraded version of the legendary twin-turbo V8. Advance research and development on the original twin-turbo V8 gave the engine the components, like more extreme and high performance mapping to compete at the highest level on the track. The engine currently can generate maximum power of 700 hp.

(Also Read | 'Not in my lifetime': Ferrari boss pulls plug on Prancing Horse going electric)

The gearbox, which is available with different transmission ratios, and the carbon fibre clutch assist in managing the intense power and torque produced by the engine.

Interior of the Ferrari 488 GT Modificata.

The 488 GT Modificata enjoys high-downforce aerodynamics, shifting the pressure centre forward which generates higher downforce at the front without increasing overall drag which makes the car more efficient and sensitive to changes in rear wing angle. The entire body of the car is made of carbon fibre, barring the aluminum roof and uprights which contributes to a downforce of over 1000 kg at 230 kmph.

Side profile of the Ferrari 488 GT Modificata.

Brembo features on braking duties with the low residual torque callipers used on world championship cars and an ABS system borrowed from the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 with specific settings. The car handles smoothly thanks to these elements and boasts of a stable and powerful braking system with minimal fading.

Standard accessories on the 488 GT Modificata include a V-Box acquisition system combined with Bosch's telemetry data acquisition system. The expandable system allows downloading of data onto a USB stick.

Standard accessories also include the high resolution rear view camera and the second seat TPMS system for measurement of tyre pressure and temperature.