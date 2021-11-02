Ferrari could issue safety recall for 5,600 vehicles due to brake fluid leakage

Ferrari may have to issue a safety recall for its 458 and 488 models in the US due to a probability of brake fluid leakage. The root cause of the issue has yet not been determined by the Italian automaker but the company might have to recall as many as 5,601 vehicles to fix the brake system, as per documents from US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Similar Cars

The Ferrari 488 models from 2016 to 2019 model years, produced between July 22, 2015 and August 28, 2019, have been equipped with a braking system that could potentially leak its brake fluid, which could then lead to partial or total loss of the vehicle's braking capability. Similarly, Ferrari 458 models from 2010 to 2015 model years, produced between September 26, 2009 and December 2, 2015 have the similar issue.

(Also read | Cheer up! Ferrari will not take the autonomous driving route)

The NHTSA documents state that if the brake fluid leaks out completely, it could result in dire consequences and increase the risk of an accident. However, fortunately, there are systems in place inside the vehicles that can warn a driver before anything such could happen.

(Also read | iFerrari anyone? Ferrari, parent Exor clinch alliance with Apple designer)

The car infotainment system will warn the driver with a message in case the total amount of brake fluid decreases by 52 percent in the reservoir. The message on the dashboard will read, “Brake fluid level low, Go to dealer slowly." There will also appear a warning light with an acoustic signal to warn the driver. Ferrari advises the drivers to pull over in case such a message appears, and contact the Roadside Assistance in order to get the vehicle towed to the nearest authorized dealer.

Ferrari is expected to send out an interim letter to the owners of the affected vehicles to warn them of the issue while it continues to work on finding out the root cause of the issue as well as the solution. Other Ferrari models that do not form a part of the recall do not use the same brake master cylinder or brake booster components.