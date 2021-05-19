Joe Biden has been an advocate for green cars. During his campaigning days, he was seen openly advocating for the green powertrain implementation in the mobility sector. He is also a car enthusiast as well. Tuesday, when he visited the Ford plant in Dearborn of Michigan, the President of the United States took the Ford F-150 Lightning for a spin on the tarmac. (Also Read: 'I'm the car guy': When Joe Biden lived his electric dreams in a Ford F-150) Avid car enthusiast Joe Biden not only got a sneak preview of the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck but also managed to get a test drive of the EV, which is being considered as the biggest launch of the US-based auto manufacturer. Biden was spotted sitting in the driver's seat of the Ford electric pickup truck, sporting aviator sunglasses. He was accompanied by a Secret Service agent in the passenger seat. He also tweeted a clip of himself driving the Ford F-150 Lightning, with a caption saying "Get in folks, we’re going to win the competition for the 21st century." Get in folks, we’re going to win the competition for the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/B8YWFKlzeo — President Biden (@POTUS) May 18, 2021

As the clip shows, the electric pickup truck, almost silent flashed across the hot surface.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is ready for unveiling on May 19, 2021. This will be the battery-electric variant of the most popular vehicle of the United States, the Ford F-Series. The Ford F-150 Lightning will compete with rivals like Tesla Cybertruck.

The Ford F-150 Lightning carries the signature styling of the Ford F-Series, but being an electric vehicle, it boasts a host of distinctive design elements. It gets full LED lighting, a masculine build. It is capable of accelerating to 100 kmph from a standstill position in 4.4 seconds. Also, it is capable of running 482 km on a single charge.

The Ford EV gets electric motors powering each axle and an all-wheel-drive system as well.