Expect 'highest number of new models' from Royal Enfield in FY 2022

Royal Enfield has a range of new bikes in the lineup for FY21-2022. The company is planning to strengthen its grip on the middleweight motorcycle segment in India and overseas with several new products in the pipeline. And now the company has announced that FY22 is going to be a very significant period as it is will be launching 'highest number of new models' this fiscal.

In a recent interaction with analysts, Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari announced, "We have a very exciting (product) pipeline. This year will probably see the highest number of new models that are seen from Royal Enfield in a year. And that is just the beginning of the pipeline."

While Dasari didn't specially mention which bikes will be launched by the company this fiscal, but it is no news that RE has filed patents for several new motorcycle names in India including Shotgun, Hunter, Sherpa, Roadster, and more recently - Scram.

"We will continue to have one new model every quarter. Because there is a delay due to COVID right now, I don't think we will squeeze everything in but there are some very big models coming in. We are very excited about it. We will have to do all the marketing and market preparedness for that," Dasari added.

The most immediate launch from Royal Enfield is going to be of the new-gen Classic 350 that has also been spotted on several occasions in India. The previous spy shots have also revealed most of the design details on the upcoming Classic 350. (More details here).

Apart from the new Classic, there is also a middleweight cruiser in the pipeline that will most likely see the light of the day by late-2021. Royal Enfield will also utilise the Meteor 350's platform to spawn out newer models in the near future.



