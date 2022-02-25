HT Auto
EV maker OSM to supply 1,500 electric three-wheelers to logistics provider

Electric vehicle company Omega Seiki Mobility collaborated Zyngo to provide its electric three-wheeler cargo vehicle Rage for last-mile delivery. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2022, 02:33 PM
File photo of electric three-wheeler cargo vehicle Rage.

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has partnered with logistic provider Zyngo and has announced it will offer e-cargo three-wheelers Rage to the latter as a last-mile delivery vehicle across the country. The EV company said it is aiming to sell around 15,000 EVs in the next fiscal backing with such collaborations.

The company also stated it will start a second shift at its main production facility located at Faridabad from April to meet the rising demand for electric vehicles and will also cater to the increasing need of the e-commerce market places.

(Also read | Omega Seiki says government should categorise EVs in priority lending sector)

OSM stated its partner Zyngo efficiently uses modern technology to ensure optimum service efficiency, fleet utilisation and productivity. The organisation's high-tech app along with GPS and IoT-enabled vehicle tracking systems helps it to manage the logistics operations in a better and more productive manner. Omega Seiki Mobility Uday Narang, Founder-Chairman, shared this partnership is a major step towards the last-mile delivery segment. “The last-mile delivery has seen exponential growth in the last couple of years and is expected to balloon six times to over 5,000 million shipments in the next three years," added Narang.

(Also read | Omega Seiki partners US-based C4V to introduce solid state batteries in India)

OSM which comes equipped with EV charging solutions will help in pushing the creation of a strong background in this sector, stated Narang. The EV company's electric vehicles will help to expand Zyngo's fleet that will cater to the rising demands of the last-mile delivery segment. Zyngo tech app for drivers/delivery experts is a self-sufficient hyperlocal delivery app for generating steady delivery volumes to e-commerce and FMCG sectors.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2022, 02:33 PM IST
TAGS: EV electric vehicle Omega Seiki
