Delhi's hospitals, malls, theatres and residential complexes will soon see expansion of the national capital's electric vehicle charging infrastructure to encourage customers to switch to electric vehicles. The state government has approved a single window facility to expand the EV charging network in the city on Monday.

Jasmine Shah, vice chairman of Dialogue and Development Commission, said, "The Delhi govt has approved an innovative, single window process for quick and efficient installation of EV chargers. This is in response to requests we have been receiving especially from apartment societies, RWAs, mall owners among others."

The power discom representatives have already presented a roll-out plan which would help Delhi residents to request installation of an EV charging station at their premises either through an online portal or by making a phone call.

According to the plan, purchase of charging equipment up to ₹6,000 per charging point for the first 30,000 charging points will get a 100 per cent grant. This is according to the mandate of the Delhi Electric Vehicle policy.

According to the plan, the single window facility will help rapid installation of EV chargers at apartments and group housing societies, hospitals and commercial spaces like malls and theatres.

"Delhi will soon be the only city in the world where anyone can get an EV charger installed and get government subsidy by making a single phone call or applying online," Shah was quoted by news agency PTI.

A panel of vendors will be approved by the power discoms, who will then install the EV charging stations. The Delhi government also aims to provide subsidy to the consumer and meter installation based on EV tariff.

Sajid Mubashir, the head of the Centre's committee on EV charging standards, said the standards are in final stages of approval with the prototypes ready for deployment. He also said that the upcoming low cost smart AC chargers for electric vehicles will cost around ₹3,500 when commercially produced.

The working group approved the roll-out plan to be implemented across Delhi by August 2021.