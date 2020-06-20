Home > Auto > News > Elon Musk sells Bel-Air house to Chinese billionaire for $29 million: Report
Elon Musk sells Bel-Air house to Chinese billionaire for $29 million: Report

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2020, 10:28 AM IST Reuters

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk had bought the Bel-Air house for $17 million in 2012.
  • Musk had announced in a tweet in May that he was selling almost all physical possessions.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold one of his homes in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles for $29 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing public records.

"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," Musk had said in a tweet on May 1.

The buyer is a company tied to Chinese billionaire William Ding, the report said. He is the founder and chief executive officer of online gaming firm NetEase Inc.

Musk bought the house for $17 million in 2012 from Mitchell Julis, co-founder of hedge fund Canyon Capital Advisors, according to the report.

Musk still owns other properties in the area, the WSJ report said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

