Elon Musk sells Bel-Air house to Chinese billionaire for $29 million: Report

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold one of his homes in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles for $29 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing public records.

"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," Musk had said in a tweet on May 1.

The buyer is a company tied to Chinese billionaire William Ding, the report said. He is the founder and chief executive officer of online gaming firm NetEase Inc.

(Also read: Tesla CEO Elon Musk puts two homes on market after vow to sell most possessions)

Musk bought the house for $17 million in 2012 from Mitchell Julis, co-founder of hedge fund Canyon Capital Advisors, according to the report.

Musk still owns other properties in the area, the WSJ report said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.