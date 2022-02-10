HT Auto
Home News Elon Musk says this particular Tesla decision ‘was idiotic’

If you thought Tesla and CEO Elon Musk can do no wrong, think again.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2022, 08:48 AM
File photo: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease outbreak check a Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai, China. (REUTERS)
He may have an unconventional business style and may be regarded by many as a bit of an eccentric but Elon Musk is also seen by many of his fans as a man who can do no wrong. But for even the world's wealthiest person, not every decision could possibly be a brilliant masterstroke and Musk himself admits that the decision to halt the production of Tesla Model X in 2020 ‘was idiotic.’

Model X is one the most well-recognized Tesla models in the world, complete with its falcon-wing-like doors. While the first delivery of the Tesla Model X was made in September of 2015, the company opted to halt the production of the model while introducing an updated version. This, in hindsight, may have been a far-from-perfect decision. “We dropped the ball badly regarding new Model X production ramp & still haven’t fully recovered," Musk wrote on Twitter. “Was idiotic to stop production of old X in Dec 2020 when there was still plenty of demand!"

With production falling - Model X and Model S production dropped 55% in 2021 vis-a-vis 2020, sales also fell sharply. The updated Model X was only brougt out towards the end of last year. In between, the popular Tesla may have lost ground significantly.

Model X is billed as a capable electric SUV and is primarily manufactured at the company facility in Fremont, California. With a claimed range of well over 500 kms, its exterior design has also caught the fancy of many EV buyers. But while quite popular, it is the more affordable Tesla Model 3 electric sedan that brings in the numbers for the company. Sold in every market where Tesla is present, Model 3 is the unmatched best-seller from Tesla. 

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2022, 08:47 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model X Model X Model 3 Elon Musk EV Electric vehicle Electric car electric mobility
