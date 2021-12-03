Home > Auto > News > Elon Musk exercises more options, sells Tesla shares worth $1.01 billion
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (REUTERS)

Elon Musk exercises more options, sells Tesla shares worth $1.01 billion

1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2021, 09:14 AM IST HT Auto Desk ( with inputs from Reuters )

  

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.01 billion to meet his tax obligations related to the exercise of options to buy 2.1 million shares, regulatory filings showed on Thursday.

In early November, the world's richest person tweeted that he would sell 10% of his stock if users of the social media platform approved. A majority of them had agreed with the sale.

Since Nov. 8, Musk has exercised options to buy 10.7 million shares and sold 10.1 million shares for $10.9 billion.

Following a flurry of options exercise, Musk still has an option to buy about 10 million more shares at $6.24 each, which expires in August next year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

  • First Published Date : 03 Dec 2021, 09:09 AM IST

