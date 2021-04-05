The famous Tahrir Square of Central Cairo in Egypt recently made headlines again for a unique parade of trucks. The 22 uniquely decorated trucks were carrying not something ordinary goods, but Pharaohs. It was a historical and cultural spectacle for the Egyptians and the world as well, when a total of 22 royal Egyptian mummies, including 18 kings and 4 queens were transported between two museums.

The royal mummies were transported from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat. The procession covered around 5 kilometers and involved lights and ceremonies to honor the ancient pharaohs of Egypt.

To transport these mummies, the museum authorities used specially-built trucks. Coloured in special golden colour, these uniquely designed trucks were decorated in a manner that reminds of ancient Egyptian culture and civilization. Underneath the specially-built trucks were special shock-absorbers to make sure the mummies and other preserved remnants remain unaffected during the transportation. The museum authorities used special nitrogen-filled boxes to shield the preserved royal mummies from external natural elements that can cause damage to the thousand years old mummies.

To make the journey smooth, the roads along the route were cleared and the entire convoy was escorted by multiple motorcycles. Also, the convoy was led by the replica of horse-drawn war chariots that used to be the vehicles of ancient Pharaohs.

One of the most popular pharaohs transported between the museums during this ceremony was King Ramses II who was the king of Egypt for 67 years and signed the first peace treaty. The oldest of the preserved Pharaohs was Seqenenre Tao, who was the last king of the 17th Dynasty, ruled the country in the 16th century BC.

Despite the ceremony was to transfer the Pharaohs to a more modern museum, Egyptian authorities hope that this spectacular event will revitalize the country’s tourism sector, which has been impacted in the recent past by political turmoil and the Covid-19 pandemic.