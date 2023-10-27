HT Auto
HT Auto
Ducati To Launch New Motorcycle With World's Most Powerful Single Cylinder Engine On November 2nd

Ducati to launch a motorcycle with world's most powerful single-cylinder engine

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM
Ducati has introduced a new single-cylinder engine after 30 years. It is called Superquadro Mono and Ducati claims that it is the world's most powerful single-cylinder engine. The new engine will make its debut on 2nd November with a new motorcycle. The previous spy shots suggest that the new motorcycle will take design inspiration from Hypermotard. Ducati says that they will unveil “an essential, light and nimble motorbike: a true "fun-bike" with racing DNA." As of now, not much is known about the motorcycle.

Ducati Superquadro Mono
Ducati Superquadro Mono
The new Superquadro Mono engine has a capacity of 659 cc.

However, Ducati has shared a few details about the new Superquadro Mono engine. It is a 659 cc unit that is based on the Panigale 1299 engine, the 1285 cc Superquadro. The Superquadro Mono is equipped with Ducati's Desmodromic system and it inherits the 116 mm diameter piston from the Panigale engine, the shape of the combustion chamber, the 46.8 mm diameter titanium intake valves, the 38.2 mm steel exhaust valves. The new engine has a stroke of just 62.4 mm and a bore of 116 mm.

The power output of the Superquadro Mono stands at 76.43 bhp at 9,750 rpm and if fitted with Termignoni exhaust, the power output is boosted to 83.34 bhp at 9,500 rpm. Then there is the torque output which is rated at 62.76 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The redline is set at 10,250 rpm and the engine is also homologated for Euro 5 regulations. Ducati will also sell a detuned version of the engine for the A2 license holders. The oil changes of the engine are set at every 15,000 km whereas the valve clearance adjustment will happen at every 30,000 km.

There will be ride-by-wire with three power modes - High, Medium and Low. The transmission on duty is a 6-speed unit and Ducati says that the gear ratios are derived from the experience gained with the Panigale V4. The first gear is now long to allow its use in slow corners, exploiting the maximum thrust available. The gearbox can be equipped with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up & Down. I

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati Superquadro Mono

