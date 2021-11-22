Driving a driverless car? Startup is working on remote control cars of future

Vay service providing method is like an Uber service sans human as well as a sort of car-rental service. Users of Vay can request a ride and the remote-controlled vehicle will reach the location and then, the user can drive the car to his or her desired location and end the journey. Following this, the humanless car will then be teledriven to the next customer. A report by Car and Driver stated that according to Bloomberg, Vay is aiming to go fully remotely operated ride-hailing service so that users will never have to drive.

(Also read | GM's Cruise, Alphabet's Waymo allowed to give autonomous ride in this US state)

The startup, focusing intently on expanding Europe, wants to solve daily transportation challenges that include traffic jams, road deaths and air pollution. It is planning to launch a driverless certified "commercial-mobility service" in Europe and the United States by next year.