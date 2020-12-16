Delhi roads with European quality: CM Kejriwal sets out 2023 deadline

Delhi may have the highest vehicle density - by far - among all major metropolitan cities in the country but it also has comparatively wider roads to manage the high volume of traffic. But are these roads world class? They may well be by 2023 as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has set taken up the objective of improving 500 kilometres of 100-foot-wide roads in the national capital on the lines of those in European cities. On Tuesday, the Delhi government appointed a consultant for this purpose and informed that the work is likely to be completed by early 2023.

Kejriwal, during the course of a review meeting, asked the consultant to submit a comprehensive project report by February of next year. "The PWD should remove all hurdles in the redesigning of the city roads along the lines of European cities to complete the project within stipulated deadline," he said.

Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain, the secretary, engineer-in-chief and officials of the department were present in the meeting.

One of the priorities is to remove bottlenecks in high traffic density areas. To this end, it would also be crucial to ensure fast-moving traffic and an organized lane system. It is also crucial to improve the efficiency of existing space on roads.

Pedestrians are likely to benefit as well with dedicated walking spaces and footpath mapped to an average of 10 feet.

Issues of road dust and more greenery will be addressed as well.

Waterlogging in several parts of the city during monsoon season may become a thing of the past as the focus is also on improving the slope of roads and drains. Rainwater harvesting structures will be built inside the drainage systems.

Kejriwal had previously said that Delhi, especially because it is the capital city, deserves roads and road spaces that can match to the finest around the world. "Delhi is the capital of the country. Through this project, it is our dream that Delhi looks like other global capital cities. This will present a better image of India in the world," he had previously said.

(With PTI inputs)