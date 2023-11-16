HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Pollution: Aqi Spike Led By Vehicles, Says Study. Odd Even Not Ruled Out Yet

Delhi pollution: Vehicles are the biggest reason behind AQI spike, says study

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2023, 11:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Vehicles, and not farm fire from Punjab, are the reason behind the recent spike in Delhi's air pollution as the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to hover around the severe zone since Diwali last week. A study conducted jointly by the Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur found that carbon emissions from cars and two-wheelers have contributed around 38 per cent of pollution on Wednesday. The study has also predicted the share of vehicular pollution to hit 40 per cent today, November 16.

Delhi pollution vehicles
Vehicles ply on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid low visibility due to smog. A study by Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur claims most of the pollution in the national capital is caused by vehicles. (Yogender Kumar)
Delhi pollution vehicles
Vehicles ply on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid low visibility due to smog. A study by Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur claims most of the pollution in the national capital is caused by vehicles.

The national capital recorded a jump in pollution levels after burning of firecrackers on Sunday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s PM 2.5 level touched a peak of 570 micrograms per cubic metre at 1 am, nearly 10 times the safe limit. Delhi had implemented stage four of GRAP earlier as pollution reached hazardous levels in the national capital for the past one week. The ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles were extended beyond Delhi to neighbouring cities like Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana, and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The study conducted by the Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur said that besides vehicular emissions, the second biggest reason for pollution are secondary inorganic aerosols like sulfate and nitrate. These particles are formed when gases interact with particulate pollutants from sources like refineries and vehicles. These pollutants contributed around 35 per cent to Delhi's foul air recently.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
₹ 3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
White Carbon Motors O3 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors O3
₹55,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Yobykes Yo Drift (HT Auto photo)
YObykes Yo Drift
₹51,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
₹ 2.09 - 2.18 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB350RS
₹ 1.90 - 2.19 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Gopal Rai, Environment Minister of Delhi, has already hinted that the government has not put the idea of reintroducing Odd-Even rule in the national capital in the back-burner yet. While plans to implement it earlier this week was postponed, the state government is keeping a close watch on the AQI metre and a decision on Odd-Even rule is expected by Friday. Rai said, "After 2-3 days, the wind speed may pick up. So it is expected that the situation will be better. We are now monitoring the situation. Tomorrow, we will sit with the scientists and the departments."

The Odd-Even rule puts restrictions on private vehicles plying on public roads. Vehicles with registration numbers ending in an odd digit are allowed to ply on alternate days and those with even numbers on the other alternate days. Critics, however, say that it has negligible impact on pollution levels and only serves to bring down congestion on roads.

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2023, 11:54 AM IST
TAGS: pollution Delhi pollution Delhi AQI Odd-Even rule

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
36% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 578 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
Portronics Clamp M3 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand for Dashboard & Windshield, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.