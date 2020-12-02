As protesting farmers continue their sit-in demonstration at the Delhi-Noida border for the second day, the Delhi Traffic Police has closed the key border that connects Uttar Pradesh and the national capital, for movement of vehicles. The ongoing farmers' protests against the Centre's farm bills has entered its seventh day today.

After the closure of Singhu and Tikri borders, now the Chilla border on Noida link road near the Gautam Budh Dwar has been closed. "The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar," Delhi Traffic Police notified. Jharoda, and Jhatikra borders are also closed for traffic, while Badusarai border is open only for two-wheelers.

The traffic department also issued advice to the commuters travelling to Delhi to use the NH 24 and DND routes instead for Noida instead. "People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida," it said. Authorities from the Noida Police department said, "Please make sure to go to your destination using alternate routes (DND route, Kalindi Kunj route)."

Traffic Alert

The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 2, 2020

The farmers carrying out demonstrations at the Delhi-Noida border belong to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh and plan to reach the national capital to join the other protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana. Heavy security has been deployed from both sides of Noida and Delhi which has prevented them from proceeding further.

(Also read | Delhi turns into a traffic quagmire as farmer protests rage on)

Another traffic update from the Delhi Police mentioned the available open borders between Delhi and Haryana are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders

Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 2, 2020

There have been massive traffic jams on roads leading to Delhi since last few days amid the protests. However, the city's police has assured that it will make all necessary arrangements to minimise any inconvenience to the travellers and has been posting real-time traffic updates.

The 'Delhi Chalo' protest is being held by farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan as a response to the Centre's three agri-marketing laws enacted in September. They are demanding the withdrawal of the three laws which deregulate the sale of their crops.

(with agency inputs)