Traffic snarl at Delhi-Gurugram border leaves commuters stranded

As the ongoing farmers' protests against the Centre's farm bills enters its fifth day today, massive traffic jams are feared for all those travelling to and from Delhi to Gurugram, Faridabad or Ghaziabad.

Till Monday afternoon, traffic congestions have been reported from places like the Delhi- Gurugram (Haryana) border. Though the police hasn't received any information about the protesting farmers coming there, they are still working on tightening security and other measures. "We are taking precautionary measures and preparing for the same at both Singhu and Tikri border," DCP South-West, Ingit Pratap Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Tikri and Singhu borders still remain closed for commuters wanting to travel between Delhi and Haryana. However, the Delhi Traffic Police is posting real-time traffic updates and suggesting alternate routes in order to alert commuters and reduce traffic.

Traffic congestion at Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border in view of #FarmersProtest.



DCP South-West, Ingit Pratap Singh says, "We haven’t received any inputs on farmers coming here. We are taking precautionary measures and preparing for the same at both Singhu and Tikri border." pic.twitter.com/JRivic29N1 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

The Delhi-Ghaziabad border also saw police there upping security and placing concrete barriers as the number of farmers protesting there seemed to increase today. As per a recent update at the time of writing the report, the situation at the Ghazipur border near UP Gate remained peaceful and the Delhi-Ghaziabad border has not been sealed yet.

According to the protesting farmers, they are planning to block three highways leading to Delhi -- Jaipur-Delhi highway that connects Gurugram to Delhi, Hapur-Delhi highway that connects Delhi with Ghaziabad and Mathura-Delhi highway that connects Faridabad to Delhi.

Last week, similar protests saw massive traffic jams on roads leading to Delhi. However, the city's police has assured that it will make all necessary arrangements to minimise any inconvenience to the travellers.

The 'Delhi Chalo' protest is being held by farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan as a response to the Centre's three agri-marketing laws enacted in September. They are demanding the withdrawal of the three laws which deregulate the sale of their crops.



