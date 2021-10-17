Home > Auto > News > Delhi govt launches massive drive to mandate PUC certificate ahead of winters
Delhi govt launches massive drive to mandate PUC certificate ahead of winters

2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2021, 03:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Delhi transport department will deploy teams to essentially check PUC Certificates of vehicles at fuel stations across the state.

  • The agenda behind the massive enforcement drive is not to fine motorists rather encourage them to get PUC certificates.

The Delhi Transport department has launched a massive enforcement drive against those vehicles which do not have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, as per a notice issued by the Pollution Control Division of the department. This action is being taken ahead of the onset of winter season when the city witnesses rising pollution levels.

The department has requested motorists in the national capital to show the PUC document to the teams deployed at fuel stations in the state. Nearly 50 teams will be deployed randomly at various fuel stations across the national capital.

(Also read | Noida to seize 10-yr-old diesel, 15-yr-old petrol vehicles in winter action plan)

These teams will essentially check PUC Certificates of vehicles and ask motorists to get one if they do not have it already. The agenda behind the massive enforcement drive this time is not to fine motorists rather encourage them to get PUC certificates. “The focus will be on encouraging vehicle owners not having a PUCC to get it rather than penalising them. However, those declining to do so or trying to speed away may be challaned," a senior transport officer said, PTI reported.

Earlier this month, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced a 10-point winter action plan that included strict enforcement of PUC certificate with the formation of 500 teams to check the vehicles.

(Also read | Delhi will soon issue QR code-based smart cards for driving licences and RCs)

Under the Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1993, vehicle owners who do not have a valid PUC are liable to be fined up to 10,000, or be imprisoned for up to six months or both. They are expected get their vehicles tested periodically for emission standards for pollutants such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, after which they are issued the PUC certificates.

There are around 1,000 pollution checking centres in the state authorised by the state transport department. These have been set up at petrol pumps and workshops across the city. The fees for pollution checking of petrol and CNG-driven two- and three-wheelers is 60 while that for petrol four-wheelers is 80. The price for diesel vehicles is 100.

(with inputs from PTI)

  • First Published Date : 17 Oct 2021, 03:57 PM IST
