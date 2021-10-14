Delhi will soon issue QR code-based smart cards for driving licences and RCs

The government of the national capital has said that the state's transport department will soon start issuing QR code-based smart cards for driving licences and registration certificates The move is aimed at making Delhi a "hub of innovation in governance", the state government said.

The new driving licences will feature an advanced microchip on it with features such as Quick Response (QR) code and Near Field Communication (NFC) while the new RCs will feature the owner's name printed on the front, and microchip and QR code embedded on the back.

Similar Bikes

The earlier cards did have embedded chips, but there have been issues with reading the information coded into those chip. Even the chip reader machines were not available in required quantity with the Delhi Traffic Police and the Enforcement Wing of the Transport Department.

(Also read | Carry PUC certificate or face penal action, Delhi govt tells vehicle owners)

Apart from this, these chips were designed and implemented by the states concerned. This led to difficulties in reading the chip and finding the required information, especially in case of defaulters, the government's statement read, clarifying the need for an upgrade.

The new QR-based smart cards will enable unification in linking and validating one's information to smart cards with Sarathi and Vahan - the two web-based databases of all driving licenses and vehicle registrations.

(Also read | Noida to seize 10-yr-old diesel, 15-yr-old petrol vehicles in winter action plan)

Moreover, the QR code on the smart cars will also add another advantage to motorists. These will act as safety feature on the smart card. “The department will be able to retain records and penalties of the DL holder for up to 10 years on the Vahan database as soon as a driver/ owner's Smart card is confiscated," the statement mentioned.

Further, the new driving licences will help the government in maintaining records of differently-abled drivers, of modifications made to the vehicles, if any. It will also help with maintenance of records of emission standards.

(with inputs from PTI)