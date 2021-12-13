Top Sections
EV charging points installed at Delhi's Select Citywalk shopping centre.

Delhi gets two more EV charging stations at Select Citywalk mall

2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2021, 04:43 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The EV charging stations installed in Delhi's Select Citywalk mall are compatible with all battery-electric cars sold in the country.

  • Customers can access these charging stations by using the Charge City smartphone app.

In an effort to accelerate transition towards electric mobility, the national capital has got two more EV charging stations installed. The two Type -2 AC EV charging points of 22kW and 7.4kW capacities have been installed at the multi-level underground parking facility of the Select Citywalk mall in Saket, for which the shopping centre partnered with EV charging start-up Charge City.

The charging stations installed in the mall's parking area by Charge City have been manufactured by EO Charging UK, which is a major supplier to all the leading global automotive brands. The charging stations are compatible with all battery-electric cars that are sold in the country including Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, Mahindra eVerito, MG ZS EV, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-tron, Audi E-Tron Sportback, and Audi e-tron GT.

(Also read | Owning an EV in India, these are the challenges I face)

The charging stations will also be compatible with future EV models that will soon arrive in the Indian market. Customers can access these charging stations by using the Charge City smartphone app, which also provides EV owners access and precise locations to other charging stations in Delhi NCR. “The installation of EV charging points at retail locations is a necessity to drive electric vehicle adoption," said Manekdeep Singh Ratra, Co-Founder, Charge City.

In order to use these charging stations, customers need to sign up on the app and then scan a QR code printed on the charger, following which they can plug in their vehicle and begin charging. Once the charging session is complete, users will receive a notification alert on their smartphone. They can also make payment for using the charging station through the app itself.

(Also read | To fast-track EVs in India, Centre aims 22,000 EV chargers at petrol pumps)

With the facility to charge at the mall's parking facility, customers can let their vehicles get juiced up while they go for shopping, watching a movie or dining. "As a responsible public space, we intend to be part of (India's EV) revolution. The State and Central Government's continuous push to boost electric mobility in the country has propelled us to take this step," said Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director, and CEO, Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

  • First Published Date : 13 Dec 2021, 04:42 PM IST