Delhi gets 30 new enforcement cars to crack down on polluting vehicles

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday flagged off 30 new vehicles of the department's enforcement wing currently carrying out a drive against polluting vehicles in the city.

Flagging off the fleet of vehicles from Rajghat cluster bus depot, he said the enforcement wing has been an active participant in all major road safety and environment-related initiatives in Delhi, including in both the editions of the odd-even drive.

Even during the Covid-19 lockdown, it dutifully monitored movement of people within the city, he said.

"We are adding 30 more vehicles to the transport department for strengthening our enforcement duties. I also urge all vehicle users in Delhi to be aware of their duties as responsible citizen and ensure compliance with road safety rules and pollution guidelines.

(Also read: Have wheels, will learn? This state will gift scooters to girl students)

"Together, let us strive for a cleaner and safer Delhi," the minister said.

The enforcement teams of the transport department are currently issuing challans to vehicle owners without proper pollution under check (PUC) document. The fine has been raised to ₹10,000 under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

Photo courtesy: Twitter handle of Kailash Gahlot/@kgahlot

The enforcement wing has 50 teams deployed across Delhi to check more than 120 entry points with neighbouring states.

It is mandated to enforce the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, prosecute non-destined vehicles entering Delhi and implement Supreme Court Road Safety Committee orders.

(Also read: Delhi's EV policy touted to boost sales of electric two wheelers)

With a current strength of 469 officers and 94 civil defence volunteers, the enforcement wing has been a frontrunner along with the Delhi Traffic Police in ensuring safety and order on the city roads, according to a transport department statement.

This year, the enforcement wing has issued 42,404 challans, and impounded 7891 vehicles, till date. During the Covid-19 lockdown the teams issued 11,863 challans, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.