Dabur India plans to induct 100 EVs for last-mile product distribution

Dabur India Ltd has announced its plans to induct a fleet constituting 100 electric vehicles (EVs) into its supply chain for last-mile product distribution in the next 12 months. The company has already put in the first batch of electric vehicles in the northern parts of the country, including Sonipat in Haryana.

Dabur said this move will help the organisation to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations. It will also help the company to reduce its percentage of carbon emissions annually. “Electric Vehicles are an ideal solution to replace conventional fuel vehicles since they are energy-efficient, green and environment friendly. I am confident that this move will also help us propagate the use of electric vehicles even in the hinterland, helping India achieve its Green Energy Mission faster," said Dabur India Ltd CEO Mohit Malhotra.

Dabur India Ltd Executive Director-Operations Sharukh A Khan stated as the company uses hundreds of vehicles for distribution purposes every day across the country, transportation is one of the important pillars of the brand. “Vehicular emissions are one of the largest contributors to pollution and EVs are the future to not just keep pollution levels in check but also reduce our carbon footprint, as a nation," added Khan.

Earlier this month, Hero Electric collaborated with last-mile delivery Shadowfax Technologies for supplying its NYX HX e-scooters. Through this partnership, Hero Electric will convert around 25 per cent of Shadowfax's 1,00,000-strong delivery fleet into electric vehicles. The EV maker had stated its plans to continue such partnerships to achieve the goal of zero emissions.

