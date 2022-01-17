HT Auto
Home Auto News Chinese EVs a hit for short-haul, last-mile deliveries in Japan. Here's why

Chinese EVs a hit for short-haul, last-mile deliveries in Japan. Here's why 

Chinese automakers are able to drop prices of electric vehicles and the figures cannot be matched by Japanese rivals.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2022, 09:34 AM
File photo: Employees work on a production line inside a Dongfeng Honda factory in China. (REUTERS)
File photo: Employees work on a production line inside a Dongfeng Honda factory in China. (REUTERS)

China is the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) market and is home to some of the biggest automotive brands which have to compete against a slew of local manufacturers as well. And while these local manufacturers are always looking at gaining a larger chunk of the local demand pie, there is potential for the taking from foreign markets as well.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Take Japan, for instance.

The demand for EVs from Chinese companies in Japan has seen a spurt in recent times owing to several factors. Logistics' companies in particular are lapping up the products owing to better pricing and lower running cost of a battery-powered model. According to a Bloomberg report, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought an increased focus among delivery companies to cut costs while also meeting with higher demand owing to e-commerce.

SSB Holdings Inc., for instance, has placed an order for 2,000 light electric trucks over five years. These will be manufactured by a unit of China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co., among other Chinese players. Similarly, Sagawa Express Co. is learnt to have placed an order for a little over 7,000 electric minivans which will be manufactured by Guangxi Automobile Group Co.

But why not rely on Japanese automakers?

The Bloomberg report quotes officials from the logistics' company as saying that Japanese automotive brands are unable to bring down costs of their respective electric products and Chinese EVs, therefore, become more cost-effective. “We can’t ask our customers to accept increased fares just because we have more expensive trucks," says SBS Holdings President Masahiko Kamata.

At a time when there is cut-throat competition in the last-mile delivery space, cost has become more important than perhaps ever before. And while EVs make good sense in this space in particular, the strategy then is amply clear when it comes to investing in EVs. 

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2022, 09:34 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric car EV Electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Skoda Enyaq iV EV registers more than 40,000 deliveries worldwide
Skoda Enyaq iV EV registers more than 40,000 deliveries worldwide
Jaguar I-Pace breaches 50,000 unit sales milestone, 2021 sales plummets
Jaguar I-Pace breaches 50,000 unit sales milestone, 2021 sales plummets
2022 Porsche Cayenne range gets new Platinum Edition models
2022 Porsche Cayenne range gets new Platinum Edition models
Yezdi starts deliveries of all three motorcycles
Yezdi starts deliveries of all three motorcycles
Chinese EVs a hit for short-haul, last-mile deliveries in Japan. Here's why
Chinese EVs a hit for short-haul, last-mile deliveries in Japan. Here's why

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city