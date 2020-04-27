Volkswagen India has joined carmakers in India offering sales and servicing experience to its customers digitally. The company has announced that it is digitising its sales and service portfolio enabling customers with the flexibility to choose their preferred Volkswagen at their comfort and convenience.

Volkswagen issued a press release saying the online retail process will be simple, hassle-free and will provide an end-to-end contactless experience. Customers will now be able to choose a car, speak to the representatives, get it financed and delivered - all of that and more without even stepping out.

To ensure this process across India, Volkswagen has integrated 137 sales and 116 service touchpoints in the country. This will help customers to choose their preferred dealership while booking online. To book a car or service product, customers can visit Volkswagen India’s website and browse through the range of models on display, gather product details and the relevant pricing information.

Similarly, to book service products customers can fill personal details and their requirements online for the service team to deliver the request at the customer’s preferred time slot. Customers can also opt for pick-up and drop off services basis their convenience to visit a dealership or workshop. For a secured transaction, verification will be authenticated through an OTP generation by the preferred dealership.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, digitalisation has been the core principle of our strategies. With the launch of our simple, secure and user-friendly online retail platform, we are pushing the boundaries of end-to-end retail sales and strengthening our commitment to customers. We aim to provide our customers the flexibility in choosing their preferred Volkswagen product through a contactless channel."

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown have severely impacted car sales across the world. In India, barely a single car could be sold in April, a first for the Indian auto industry.

Volkswagen is not the first carmaker to offer virtual car-buying experience in India. BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Tata Motors are among the other carmakers who have launched similar steps to ensure customers can buy, sell or service their cars with a click of a button.