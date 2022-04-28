HT Auto
Conference On Connected, Autonomous Vehicles To Be Held In Bengaluru In May

Some of the important topics to be discussed during the conference include Intelligent Connectivity, ADAS adoption, exploring vehicle autonomy, simulation and testing, emerging technologies like 5G, among others.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2022, 09:50 AM
A conference on connected and autonomous vehicles, called ‘Connected Vehicle 2022’  or CV 2022 is scheduled to be held at Radisson Blu in Bengaluru from May 4 to 6. It will witness the participation of more than 1200 registered delegates, 80 exhibitors and 60 speakers. There will be nine sessions during the event that will see discussions on the pressing issues, trends and the future of the automotive industry, i.e., connected, autonomous, shared, electric and smart mobility.

Some of the leading automobile manufacturers taking part in the three-day event include Toyota Connected India, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Nissan, Renault Nissan, VECV, Piaggio, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Renault Nissan Mitsubishi, Mahindra Rise, Hero Motocorp Ltd, Volvo Group Connected Solutions, Ford, Suzuki Motorcycle, TVS, Eicher, Royal Enfield, Jaguar Land Rover and Caterpillar.

(Also read | Full-sized autonomous bus begins testing on public roads in Scotland)

Some other important topics to be discussed during the panels in the conference include Intelligent Connectivity, ADAS adoption, exploring vehicle autonomy, simulation and testing, emerging technologies like 5G, telecom, speech and voice recognition, connectivity, Brain-to-Vehicle, HMI and UX, Edge to Cloud, AI & ML, Blockchain, Digital Cockpit, and Augmented Reality, among various others. All these topics will give an insight into the future of mobility.

Topics have been chosen in a way that they are relevant to the present times in the post-pandemic world and will help in coming out with the solutions to make the future more connected and sustainable. “Digitisation and connectivity have brought a paradigm shift in usage patterns of customers. I do see emerging mobility solutions backed by infinite connectivity with the added responsibility of ensuring safety and security," said Reji Mathai, Director of ARAI.

Binging up the point about the challenges of toad safety in the country, Indranil Sinha, Sr Director - Products and Business, Strategy ADAS, Automotive, Intel Corporation, said, “Technologies such as artificial intelligence will play a transformational role in enabling smarter and safer vehicles, roads and drivers."

(with inputs from ANI)

 

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2022, 09:48 AM IST
TAGS: autonomous vehicles self-driving cars connected cars
