Classic 350, Bullet 350 & 650 Twins help Royal Enfield post 11% growth

Royal Enfield has announced their sales figures for December 2023. The manufacturer reported a 7 per cent decline in terms of overall MoM sales. They sold 68,400 units in December 2022 and it fell to 63,387 units in December 2023. In terms of YTD, the sales grew from 6,16,370 units in 2021’22 to 6,85,059 units in 2022’23. That is a growth of 11 per cent.

Speaking about the performance for the month of December 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “As we approach the end of 2023, we are beyond thrilled with how the year has been for us. We’ve had some spectacular motorcycle launches and the response from global experts and consumers has been nothing short of exceptional. Earlier this month, we debuted the Shotgun 650, a motorcycle that is a bold reinterpretation of custom culture infused with Royal Enfield's DNA and signifies a thrilling new chapter in our design evolution. As we gear up for 2024, I look forward to an even more exciting year ahead lined up with interesting motorcycle launches."

