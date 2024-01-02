Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Classic 350, Bullet 350 & 650 Twins Help Royal Enfield Post 11% Growth

Classic 350, Bullet 350 & 650 Twins help Royal Enfield post 11% growth

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield is all-set to launch the Shotgun 650 soon in the Indian market. The manufacturer reported 11 per cent YTD growth.
The Shotgun 650 will be the first launch from Royal Enfield for 2024.

Royal Enfield has announced their sales figures for December 2023. The manufacturer reported a 7 per cent decline in terms of overall MoM sales. They sold 68,400 units in December 2022 and it fell to 63,387 units in December 2023. In terms of YTD, the sales grew from 6,16,370 units in 2021’22 to 6,85,059 units in 2022’23. That is a growth of 11 per cent.

Speaking about the performance for the month of December 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “As we approach the end of 2023, we are beyond thrilled with how the year has been for us. We’ve had some spectacular motorcycle launches and the response from global experts and consumers has been nothing short of exceptional. Earlier this month, we debuted the Shotgun 650, a motorcycle that is a bold reinterpretation of custom culture infused with Royal Enfield's DNA and signifies a thrilling new chapter in our design evolution. As we gear up for 2024, I look forward to an even more exciting year ahead lined up with interesting motorcycle launches."

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS