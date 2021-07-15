Check live location of Delhi government buses on Google Maps. Here's how

The Delhi Transport Department has tied up with Google Maps to make visible the live location of state government buses whilst they are on service, thus making it easier for commuters to track them. Those who regularly use buses to commute and often wait at bus stops will benefit from this move as they will know when to reach the stop to catch a bus. Commuters will be able to track the bus' arrival and departure times and routes on a real-time basis by its route number on the Google Map app of their mobile phones. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter to announce the partnership with Google, saying that the state has joined the likes of global cities that provide "real time information of public transport." He added that this move will help build an accessible, smart and sustainable public transport system in the state. (Also read | India’s first FASTag-based cashless parking space launched by DMRC in Delhi) Delhi under CM @ArvindKejriwal visionary leadership is spearheading to an accessible, smart & sustainable public transport.With our partnership with @Google, Delhi joins global cities that provide realtime info of public transport enabling users plan their journeys to the minute pic.twitter.com/pwprmBymJE — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) July 14, 2021

Currently, location of 3,000 buses can be tracked on a real-time basis and the government plans to integrate more DTC buses into this model soon. Apart from live-tracking, commuters will also be able to get an ETA or estimated time of arrival, helping them know how long their trip will take. They will also get information in case the bus is delayed.

The procedure to track a bus route is simple as first one needs to tap on the 'Go' option in the Google Maps application. Then one needs to enter the name of their pick up and destination. Under the transit option, the commuter will be able to see the bus route number, the route and real time data of its arrival. Tapping on any given route will further provide additional information such bus stops falling the route, etc.