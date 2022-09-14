Caught on tape: Man sets Mercedes SUV on fire, allegedly not paid dues

A CCTV footage has been leaked on social media in which we can see a person setting fire to a luxury SUV.

A 40-year old man was arrested on Wednesday for setting fire to a Mercedes-Benz SUV. The person has been identified as Ranveer and he took this step because Ayush, a resident of Noida’s Sadarpur village refused to pay his dues. Ayush was supposed to pay ₹2.20 lakh to Ranveer. The video has been recorded on a CCTV camera and was released on social media on Tuesday.

In the video which is quite blurry, a person can be seen coming on a motorcycle and parking it in front of the Mercedes-Benz SUV. The video shows the person getting off of the motorcycle and then pouring flammable liquid onto the SUV. Then he sets fire to the SUV and flees from the spot.

According to the police, Ranveer is from Bihar and is a labourer. He installed pipes at Ayush's residence in Sadarpur. The total bill for installing the pipes was ₹5 lakh but Ayush was only paid partly. A due of ₹2.20 lakh was still due from Ayush but he refused to pay. Ranveer got upset because of this and decided to set fire to his Mercedes-Benz SUV. On the other hand, Ayush has denied any pending dues from his end and he said that he has already made the payment to Ranveer.

The SUV was parked outside Ayush's house. The CCTV footage was submitted to the car dealership for an insurance claim. Assistant Police Commissioner Rajneesh Verma said, “It is suspected that the video was leaked from there after which it went viral on social media."

Ranveer was arrested on Wednesday and he has been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage). He will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody said, Verma.

