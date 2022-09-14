HT Auto
Home Auto News Caught On Tape: Man Sets Mercedes Suv On Fire, Allegedly Not Paid Dues

Caught on tape: Man sets Mercedes SUV on fire, allegedly not paid dues

A CCTV footage has been leaked on social media in which we can see a person setting fire to a luxury SUV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2022, 19:34 PM
The incident happened in Noida’s Sadarpur village.
The incident happened in Noida’s Sadarpur village.
The incident happened in Noida’s Sadarpur village.
The incident happened in Noida’s Sadarpur village.

A 40-year old man was arrested on Wednesday for setting fire to a Mercedes-Benz SUV. The person has been identified as Ranveer and he took this step because Ayush, a resident of Noida’s Sadarpur village refused to pay his dues. Ayush was supposed to pay 2.20 lakh to Ranveer. The video has been recorded on a CCTV camera and was released on social media on Tuesday.

In the video which is quite blurry, a person can be seen coming on a motorcycle and parking it in front of the Mercedes-Benz SUV. The video shows the person getting off of the motorcycle and then pouring flammable liquid onto the SUV. Then he sets fire to the SUV and flees from the spot.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

According to the police, Ranveer is from Bihar and is a labourer. He installed pipes at Ayush's residence in Sadarpur. The total bill for installing the pipes was 5 lakh but Ayush was only paid partly. A due of 2.20 lakh was still due from Ayush but he refused to pay. Ranveer got upset because of this and decided to set fire to his Mercedes-Benz SUV. On the other hand, Ayush has denied any pending dues from his end and he said that he has already made the payment to Ranveer.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The SUV was parked outside Ayush's house. The CCTV footage was submitted to the car dealership for an insurance claim. Assistant Police Commissioner Rajneesh Verma said, “It is suspected that the video was leaked from there after which it went viral on social media."

Ranveer was arrested on Wednesday and he has been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage). He will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody said, Verma.

 

 

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2022, 19:34 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz SUV fire
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Toyota to unveil India's first flex-fuel powered car on Sept 28, says Gadkari
Toyota to unveil India's first flex-fuel powered car on Sept 28, says Gadkari
Caught on tape: Man sets Mercedes SUV on fire, allegedly not paid dues
Caught on tape: Man sets Mercedes SUV on fire, allegedly not paid dues
Karnataka to convert 35,000 buses into electric by 2030
Karnataka to convert 35,000 buses into electric by 2030
Delhi Traffic Police fines 17 people for not wearing seat belt in rear car seats
Delhi Traffic Police fines 17 people for not wearing seat belt in rear car seats
Joe Biden to promote shift to EVs in visit to Detroit Auto Show
Joe Biden to promote shift to EVs in visit to Detroit Auto Show

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city