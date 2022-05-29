HT Auto
Home Auto News Catl To Supply Bmw With Cylindrical Cell From 2025

CATL to supply BMW with cylindrical cell from 2025

BMW will launch a dedicated electric platform by 2025.
By : Reuters
| Updated on: 29 May 2022, 09:30 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (Reuters)
File photo used for representational purpose. (Reuters)
File photo used for representational purpose. (Reuters)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Chinese battery giant CATL on Friday said it will start supplying cylindrical cells to BMW from 2025 to power its new series of electric vehicles.

The battery maker has signed an agreement with BMW in which it is nominated as the supplier of the cylindrical cells for the German carmaker, CATL said without elaborating. BMW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5 - 54.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw I4
Electric | Automatic
₹60 - 80 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read | CATL planning EV battery production in United States: Sources )

CATL has been supplying BMW for a decade. The Chinese firm is looking at potential battery factory sites in the United States to supply carmakers including BMW, with a goal of production beginning in 2026, Reuters reported earlier.

BMW will launch a dedicated electric platform by 2025. The German carmaker said its upcoming products will upend the perception the German carmaker is behind on electrification and make its stock compete with the likes of Tesla Inc.

It marks a rare move by CATL, which has been supplying most of its auto clients including Tesla with square cells.

(Also read | BMW expects EVs to make 10% of total car sales in India by next year )

Tesla recently started manufacturing its 4680 lithium-ion batteries, a cylindrical cell with 46-millimeter diameter and 80-millimeter length that can hold about five times the energy of its current smaller 2170 cel

First Published Date: 29 May 2022, 09:30 AM IST
TAGS: CATL BMW Tesla
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz to eliminate manual gearbox in its cars from 2023: Report
Mercedes-Benz to eliminate manual gearbox in its cars from 2023: Report
From Maruti Swift to Hyundai Alcazar, best offers in town for your new car
From Maruti Swift to Hyundai Alcazar, best offers in town for your new car
This EV company is making electric vehicles, old-school style
This EV company is making electric vehicles, old-school style
Traffic jams in your city are simple maths problem, claims Israel IT firm
Traffic jams in your city are simple maths problem, claims Israel IT firm
Ather Energy says battery fire incident at its Chennai complex extremely rare
Ather Energy says battery fire incident at its Chennai complex extremely rare

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city