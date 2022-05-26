HT Auto
Home Auto News Bmw Expects Evs To Make 10% Of Total Car Sales In India By Next Year

BMW expects EVs to make 10% of total car sales in India by next year

BMW has just launched its all-electric sedan i4 in the country at an introductory price of 69.9 lakh.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 May 2022, 05:34 PM
BMW i4 electric sedan 
BMW i4 electric sedan 
BMW i4 electric sedan 
BMW i4 electric sedan 

BMW is expecting that its electric vehicle will account for over 10 per cent of its total car sales in India by next year. The company has just launched its all-electric sedan i4 in the country at an introductory price of 69.9 lakh, and is looking to accelerate towards electric mobility. This is one of the three electric vehicles that the company said it will launch in India in the first half of the year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw I4
Electric | Automatic
₹ 60 - 80 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5 - 54.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

BMW has already launched its technology flagship all-electric iX SUV and all-electric MINI SE luxury hatchback in the country. "When we launched these two products, the iX and Mini SE (electric), what we're seeing is an approximate demand of about five per cent which is really healthy... and with the i4 launching, I expect by next year, the electric demand would be over 10 per cent of our volumes," BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah told PTI.

(Also read | BMW looking to make energy investments to reduce dependence on natural gas)

In the January-March period of 2022, the German automaker had posted one of its best quarters in the country with a 25.3 per cent jump in four-wheeler sales at 2,815 units. Last year, the BMW Group delivered 8,876 cars, witnessing a growth of 34.4 per cent from the previous year.

Even globally, BMW has been pioneering in electric mobility space for the past 10 years, and plans to continue to be at the forefront. The newly launched i4 is imported as a completely built unit. It has the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology with an integrated drive unit, which is powered by an electric motor, single-speed transmission and power electronics.

The electric sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 5.7 seconds with an output of 340 hp. It features a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 80.7-kilowatt hours.

First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 05:26 PM IST
TAGS: BMW i4 electric sedan BMW i4 electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

BMW expects EVs to make 10% of total car sales in India by next year
BMW expects EVs to make 10% of total car sales in India by next year
This futuristic, autonomous pod vehicle is a living room on wheels
This futuristic, autonomous pod vehicle is a living room on wheels
Volkswagen to pay $242 mln to nearly one lakh car owners in UK over dieselgate
Volkswagen to pay $242 mln to nearly one lakh car owners in UK over dieselgate
How to drive cool in summer heat? Top 5 tips
How to drive cool in summer heat? Top 5 tips
Ather 450X now gets optional Tyre Pressure Monitoring System at ₹5,000
Ather 450X now gets optional Tyre Pressure Monitoring System at 5,000

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city