BMW i4 e-sedan launched at 69.90 lakh,  promises 590 km on a single charge

BMW i4 can add 100 kms to its range in just 18 minutes when plugged in with a 50 kw charger.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 May 2022, 01:49 PM
BMW i4 comes to India following iX.
BMW India on Thursday launched the i4 all-electric sedan at an introductory starting price of 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW i4 comes is the latest pure EV from the brand in India after the launch of iX late last year, followed by the electric MINI. The BMW i4 sedan has been already showcased in the country at India Art Fair in Delhi, where it grabbed pretty good attention. The car comes available in two variants - eDrive 40 and M50 xDrive.

Based on the automaker's CLAR architecture, the BMW i4 is the modified all-electric iteration of the 4-Series Gran Coupe. The similarities between the two models are visible through the styling of the latest electric luxury sedan. It gets an imposing front grille in the signature kidney shape of the automaker, in form of other contemporary models. Being an electric car it gets a body plate instead of a mesh grille. The front fascia gets sleek corona LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.

(Also see | More pics of BMW i4 electric sedan)

Other design elements include large air intakes and sporty eye-catching alloy wheels along with a sleek blue accent running at the lower profile near the door sill. Moving to the rear, the BMW i4 gets sleek and fluid looking LED taillights along with a black accent at the lower bumper. Dimensionally, the BMW i4 electric sedan measures 4,783 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width, and 1,448 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,856 mm.

Inside the cabin, the BMW i4's most attractive feature is the car brand's curved dual-screen display that consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This is powered by BMW's latest Drive 8 user interface. The automaker offers OTA software updates for this digital infotainment system. Other features include wireless charging, automatic climate control, electronically powered front seats with cooling functionality, electric sunroof and a host of connected car features.

Coming to the powertrain of the BMW i4, it draws energy from a large 83.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with an electric motor that sends power to the rear wheels. The carmaker claims the eDrive 40 is capable of running up to 521 km on a single charge, with its electric powertrain churning out 335 PS power and 430 Nm of torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

The entire electric vehicle range from BMW India at present, on display.
The other variant M50 xDrive AWD is a sportier version and comes equipped with dual electric motors, each powering one axle. It generates 544 PS of power and 795 Nm of peak torque. It is capable of running a 590 km range on a single charge.

First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 01:10 PM IST
TAGS: BMW i4 BMW BMW India BMW i4 EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
