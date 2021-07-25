Heavy to torrential rainfall in various regions across the globe have led to massive destruction and loss of lives and property. Heavy downpours have impacted daily lives of people by creating chaos and damages. In one such case, a Porsche dealership in Germany was recently flooded by rain water, leading to many brand new vehicles being half-submerged.

In a video being widely shared across TikTok and other social platforms, the Porsche Centre Heilbronn dealership's outdoor parking space can seen completely flooded. The video shows around nine to ten vehicles parked outside with muddy water covering their wheels and grille completely.

Various brand new Porsches including a 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet, a 911 Turbo and a 911 Coupe can be seen in the video. Others include a Macan and two Cayenne Coupe models. There also seems to be a fully electric Taycan that was parked right outside the dealership.

Some of these vehicles have white stickers, suggesting these were recently transported to the dealership and were ready for deliveries. However, it is very unlikely that these will now be delivered to their owners. Most likely, water must have seeped into the cabins of these vehicles, causing damage to the seats, screens and dashboard.

No wonder that water must have also seeped inside the Porsche dealership as well. Thankfully, the video mentions that all the employees of the dealership were safe.

As Germany and parts of Belgium witness heavy to torrential rains and flooding, there was recently a similar case of an Audi dealership being flooded in Germany's Leverkusen where dozens of Audi models were destroyed. Though no one would like to see brand new vehicles in such a sorry state, these are unimportant when compared with the lives of humans and animals lost due to rains and flooding.