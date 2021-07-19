From Mumbai to Munich and beyond, flooding slams brake on daily life 8 Photos . Updated: 19 Jul 2021, 10:59 AM IST HT Auto Desk Heavy to very heavy to even torrential rainfall due to varying reasons has caused destruction in several parts across the globe. Here's a look at how daily life has been affected. 1/8A car destroyed after extreme weather in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Days of heavy rain in Western Europe turned normally minor rivers and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars, engulfed homes and trapped residents. (AP) 2/8A damaged car lays on its roof on the roadside after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium. (AP) 3/8A car is strewn with debris in a residential street after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium. Close to 200 people have lost their lives in Belgium and Germany due to flooding-related factors. (AP) 4/8A woman shovels mud and water out of her house in Belgium. Many experts also blame changing weather patterns to have contributed to the heavy showers that led to flooding. (AP) 5/8Closer home, Mumbai too has witnessed water-logged roads like this at CBD. (HT PHOTO) 6/8Incessant rainfall over the weekend (July 17 and 18) has once again brought the Maximum City to a crawl. (HT PHOTO) 7/8Several vehicles were smashed by fallen trees after heavy showers lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas. (HT Photo) 8/8A car tries to don the cap of a boat as it attempts to negotiate a submerged road in Thane.