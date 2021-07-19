Home > Auto > News > From Mumbai to Munich and beyond, flooding slams brake on daily life

From Mumbai to Munich and beyond, flooding slams brake on daily life

  • Heavy to very heavy to even torrential rainfall due to varying reasons has caused destruction in several parts across the globe. Here's a look at how daily life has been affected.
A car destroyed after extreme weather in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Days of heavy rain in Western Europe turned normally minor rivers and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars, engulfed homes and trapped residents. (AP)
A damaged car lays on its roof on the roadside after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium. (AP)
A car is strewn with debris in a residential street after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium. Close to 200 people have lost their lives in Belgium and Germany due to flooding-related factors. (AP)
A woman shovels mud and water out of her house in Belgium. Many experts also blame changing weather patterns to have contributed to the heavy showers that led to flooding. (AP)
Closer home, Mumbai too has witnessed water-logged roads like this at CBD. (HT PHOTO)
Incessant rainfall over the weekend (July 17 and 18) has once again brought the Maximum City to a crawl. (HT PHOTO)
Several vehicles were smashed by fallen trees after heavy showers lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas. (HT Photo)
A car tries to don the cap of a boat as it attempts to negotiate a submerged road in Thane.
