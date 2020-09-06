Suniel Shetty, one of the most popular action stars of Bollywood has recently added a new BMW X5 in Phytonic Blue colour to his collection. The keys of the new BMW X5 SUV were handed over to Shetty a few days back.

Shetty has a number of SUVs in his garage which include Hummer H3, Jeep Wrangler, Mercedes-Benz GLS 350D and E 350D, Toyota Prado, and Range Rover Vogue.

The luxury carmaker from Germany recently took to its social media handles to congratulate the iconic actor on his latest purchase. The X5 currently stands in a price bracket of ₹74.9 lakh (xDrive 30d Sport) and ₹84.4 lakh (xDrive 40i M Sport). All prices, ex-showroom.

The BMW X5 sits below the X6 and X7 in India. It comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. It gets a 3.0-litre inline, six-cylinder engine that's rated to produce 340 hp of power and 450 Nm of torque. The other option include a 3.0-litre oil burner unit that's rated for 340 PS of power with 620 Nm of torque figures. The transmission options include an 8-speed automatic gearbox which transmits power to all wheels via a standard all-wheel-drive system.

Some of the key features of the X5 include a 12.3-inch HD infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, 3D maps, iDrive touch and voice controls, 16 speakers powered by Harman Kardon, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument panel, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control system, 6-airbags, laser light headlamps with adaptive function, ABS with EBD, brake control, hill descent control, traction control and more.