Shahid Kapoor buys Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth 3 crore

Bollywood actor, Shahid Kapoor has just taken delivery of a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 which is worth ₹3 crore ex-showroom. The luxury SUV was purchased from Auto Hangar Mercedes Benz who also shared the image of the Bollywood actor taking delivery of the vehicle. Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 has become a very popular choice for Bollywood actors recently. Actors like Neetu Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh and Siddharth Roy Kapoor also own a GLS600.