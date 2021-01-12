Home > Auto > News > BMW sales fall 8.4% in 2020 as coronavirus takes toll
File image: BMW Logo as seen on its steering wheel (REUTERS)
File image: BMW Logo as seen on its steering wheel (REUTERS)

BMW sales fall 8.4% in 2020 as coronavirus takes toll

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 02:57 PM IST Reuters

  • In total, BMW sold 2,324,809 vehicles last year. In Europe, 2020 sales were down 15.7% and in the United States 18%.
  • Customer demand picked up in the fourth quarter, rising 3.2% year-on-year.

BMW said it saw a 8.4% drop in vehicles sales in 2020 as the outbreak of coronavirus took its toll and many retail outlets around the world were closed for months.

However, customer demand picked up in the fourth quarter, rising 3.2% year-on-year, BMW said on Tuesday.

"We succeeded in concluding the year with a strong fourth quarter and once again we lead the premium segment worldwide," BMW board member Pieter Nota said in a statement.

(Also read | BMW 220i M Sport launched in India at an introductory price of 41 lakh)

In total, the Munich-headquartered company sold 2,324,809 vehicles last year. In Europe, 2020 sales were down 15.7% and in the United States 18%.

In China, where the pandemic started and where it was brought under control faster than elsewhere, 2020 sales bucked the trend and increased 7.4%.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Close
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue