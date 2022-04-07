HT Auto
Home Auto News Biden Government Holds Electric Vehicle Meeting With Tesla's Musk And Gm's Barra

Biden government holds electric vehicle meeting with Tesla's Musk and GM's Barra

The meeting discussed US funding to create a national network of 500,000 EV chargers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Apr 2022, 09:53 AM
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only

The Joe Biden administration held a meeting with major automotive leaders to discuss electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. The meeting was attended by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and General Motors CEO Mary Barra. There was a broad consensus in the meeting that the charging stations and vehicles need to be interoperable and provide a seamless user experience, no matter what car you drive.

Notably, Musk has often been at odds with the White House, and has often fired off harsh tweets directed at President Biden. In February, however, Biden finally publicly acknowledged the role of Tesla in the US electric vehicle manufacturing, after Musk repeatedly complained about being ignored.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Other auto leaders who attended the meeting included Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson and Nissan Americas chair Jeremie Papin. The meeting discussed US funding to create a national network of 500,000 EV chargers.

(Also read | US tightens fuel economy requirements for new vehicles to 40 mpg by 2026)

Executives from Hyundai Motor America, Subaru of America, Mazda North America, Toyota Motor North America Mercedes-Benz USA and Kia Motors America also took part in the meeting on the future of electric mobility in the country.

Last week, US tightened its fuel economy requirements, reversing the Trump-era roll back. Automakers backed the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) new tougher vehicle emissions regulations in a court challenge brought by some states and ethanol groups. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing nearly all major automakers, said the EPA rule "will challenge the industry" but it wants to ensure "critical regulatory provisions supporting electric vehicle technology are maintained."

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2022, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Ford Elon Musk electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi by 80 paise on Friday, increasing it by ₹4 per kg in the last few days.
Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Toyota partners with Tesla to develop self-driving tech with low-cost cameras
Toyota partners with Tesla to develop self-driving tech with low-cost cameras
Biden government holds electric vehicle meeting with Tesla's Musk and GM's Barra
Biden government holds electric vehicle meeting with Tesla's Musk and GM's Barra
Petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Thursday, brings momentary relief
Petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Thursday, brings momentary relief
India records most number of deaths due to road accidents, says Gadkari
India records most number of deaths due to road accidents, says Gadkari
Maruti Suzuki recalls 20,000 units of Eeco to fix this problem
Maruti Suzuki recalls 20,000 units of Eeco to fix this problem

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city