Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 kicks off tomorrow: All you need to know

The much-hyped Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is all set to kick off on 1st February 2024. This is going to be a global automotive expo and can be considered a version of the biennial Auto Expo, of which the last edition took place in January 2023. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will see portfolio showcases by 28 leading automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Skoda, Mercedes-Benz and their ilk.

The organisers claim the event is focused on bringing all the stakeholders of the Indian automobile industry including the automakers, component manufacturers, and technology providers under one roof and exploring the potential of local manufacturing, technology development etc. India is currently the third largest passenger vehicle market in the world as well as the second largest two-wheeler market globally. At the same time, India is the fourth-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer globally, the third-largest heavy truck manufacturer in the world, as well as it is the world's largest three-wheeler manufacturer.

The Indian government has reiterated its aim to make the country a global automobile manufacturing hub in the coming years and this event is aimed at exploring that opportunity.

Here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to learn all the information about the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Date & Venue

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will take place from 1st February to 3rd February 2024. The event will remain open between 10 am and 6 pm every day. It will take place at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Pragati Maidan is situated at the centre of Delhi and well connected with other parts of the national capital. Hence, getting there is easy for the visitors. You can reach there by public transport like bus, metro and via any personal transport mediums as well.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Ticket

To get into the venue, you need to register via the official website of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Organising stakeholders

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will be organised with support from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy among others.

Besides that industrial organisations like the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA), NASSCOM, Indian Steel Association, Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association (ICEMA), Material Recycling Association of India, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency (Invest India), India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC India) are among other stakeholders of the event.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Participating automakers

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will see the participation of 28 leading automobile manufacturers including passenger vehicle makers, two-wheeler makers and commercial vehicle manufacturers. The event will also see the participation of over 600 component manufacturers, more than 50 battery and storage developers, more than 10 leading tyre manufacturers, and nine construction equipment manufacturers. Apart from that, five leading steel manufacturers and more than 15 technology and startup players too will be there.

Passenger vehicle manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MG Motor, Hyundai, Kia, Isuzu, Mahindra, Toyota, Tata Motors, Skoda, Volkswagen and Honda will be there. Among the two-wheeler manufacturers, Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, TVS Motor Company, Tork Motors, and Ward Wizard will be there. Besides that, commercial vehicle manufacturers like Ashok Leyland and Volvo Eicher will be present at the expo showcasing their product portfolio.

